Sections Of Lang’ata, Mbagathi Roads To Be Closed For Construction Of Ksh1 Billion Flyover

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the commencement of construction of the T-Mall Flyover Project on Lang’ata Road.

The Project consists of the upgrading of the Langata-Mbagathi-Mai Mahiu crossing by means of a four-lane flyover on Langata Road, and the expansion of the adjacent roads.

The Project also comprises the construction of a footbridge on Mbagathi Way.

“Pursuant to Traffic Act Cap. 403 sec.71, KeNHA wishes to notify the general public that sections of Langata Road and Mbagathi Way, contiguous to the TMall Roundabout area shall be narrowed by means of fences, to allow construction works on the existing road medians and shoulders,” said KeNHA director general Eng. Peter Mundinia.

The Ksh1 billion project is expected to be complete by May 2022.

“We request motorists to exercise caution around the area and to comply with the Traffic Management Plan signalization and instructions given by the traffic marshals,” he added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu