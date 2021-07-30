in NEWS

Section of Outer Ring Road to be Closed this Weekend

A section of the Outer Ring Road
A section of the Outer Ring Road [Photo/Courtesy]

A section of the Outer Ring Road will be closed on Sunday, August 1, 2021, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has announced.

In a notice issued on Friday, KURA said a section of the road at Taj Mall/Pipeline will be closed as from 8:00am to 4:00pm to allow the Contractor on site to install Footbridge Trusses.

Due to expected traffic disruption, motorists have been advised to use alternative routes.

Motorists heading to Nairobi are advised to use Mombasa Road and Quarry Road, while those heading to Thika Road to use Eastern Bypass.

“We apologize for the inconvenience that may be caused as we endeavour to Enhance Urban Mobility. Thank you for your continued cooperation,” said KURA.

Last year around the same time, a section of the road at Nairobi River was closed for a similar exercise.

