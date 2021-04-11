Section of Uhuru Highway Closed for 20 Days – KeNHA

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced traffic disruptions on the busy Uhuru High Way between Bunyala and Nyayo Stadium roundabouts that will last for 20 days.

In a notice issued on Saturday, KeNHA Director General Eng. Peter Mundinia said the section of the road will be closed From Friday, April 9, 2021, to Thursday, April 29 to pave way for the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway along Mombasa Road.

Consequently, traffic will flow from Nyayo Stadium roundabout to Lusaka road, Workshop Road and onto Bunyala Road before proceeding to Uhuru Highway.

“Motorists are kindly advised to use alternative routes. We apologise for any inconveniences that may be caused as we endeavor to provide an efficient, safe and reliable road network,” the KeNHA boss said.

Another road that has been affected by the construction recently is the busy Waiyaki Highway.

The 27km Nairobi Expressway, which is set to be completed by 2022, is expected to ease traffic jams on Mombasa Road.

The project is being undertaken by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

