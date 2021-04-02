Section of Thika Road to Be Closed on Sunday

A section of the busy Thika Road will be closed on Sunday, April 4, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced.

In a notice issued on Friday, KeNHA said the service lane at the Ruiru Toll Station next to St. Teresas of Avila Catholic Church will be temporarily closed for planned works.

KeNHA urged all motorists to exercise caution and patience while driving through the road section.

A service lane runs parallel to an expressway or interstate highway. It provides access to the property bordering it with little disruption to traffic.

In August last year, motorists using the busy Thika Super Highway endured five days of traffic disruptions after KeNHA closed a section of the highway at Garden City Mall to erect a bridge.

