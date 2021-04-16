Section Of Thika Road To Be Closed On Sunday For Maintenance

A section of Thika Road will be closed on Sunday, April 18, 2021 for restoration and maintenance, Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has said.

The closure will affect the service lane along Thika Road at Ruiru Toll Station and will run from 8.00 AM till 2.00 PM.

Through a statement, KeNHA notified motorists of the temporary closure urging them to exercise patience on the road during that period.

“Temporary closure of service lane along Thika Road at Ruiru Toll Station next to St Teresas of Avila Catholic Church on Sunday, April 18, 2021,” the statement reads in part.

It adds,” KeNHA urges all motorists to exercise caution and patience while driving through road section on the aforementioned date of closure.”

PUBLIC NOTICE:

TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF SERVICE LANE ALONG THIKA ROAD AT RUIRU TOLL STATION NEXT TO ST. TERESAS OF AVILA CATHOLIC CHURCH ON SUNDAY 18TH APRIL, 2021. pic.twitter.com/ALSVXKnsRH — Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) (@KeNHAKenya) April 16, 2021

