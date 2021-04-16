in NEWS

Section Of Thika Road To Be Closed On Sunday For Maintenance

memba sacco, judy nyaga
Thika Superhighway. [Courtesy]

A section of Thika Road will be closed on Sunday, April 18, 2021 for restoration and maintenance, Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has said.

The closure will affect the service lane along Thika Road at Ruiru Toll Station and will run from 8.00 AM till 2.00 PM.

Through a statement, KeNHA notified motorists of the temporary closure urging them to exercise patience on the road during that period.

Read: Section of Thika Road to Be Closed on Sunday

“Temporary closure of service lane along Thika Road at Ruiru Toll Station next to St Teresas of Avila Catholic Church on Sunday, April 18, 2021,” the statement reads in part.

It adds,” KeNHA urges all motorists to exercise caution and patience while driving through road section on the aforementioned date of closure.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

KeNHAThika road

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

KDF Officer Killed After Bandits Attack Military Camp in Baringo
modern ICU bed

Nursing Facilities Fined Ksh1.5 Million For Claiming To Offer Home-based ICU Care