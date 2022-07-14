Section Of Thika Road Closed After Fuel Tanker Overturns

A section of Thika Road has been temporarily closed after a fuel tanker overturned between Roysambu and Githurai 45.

In a video seen by this writer, the tanker has overturned in the middle of the road with oil spilling.

12:13 Watu wa Thika road, Avoid car wash on your way githurai Gari ya mafuta imeanguka kwa highway. Please use service lane on your way to Githurai@ntvkenya @citizentvkenya @sikikasafety Kasarani https://t.co/pUYxDBRID7 pic.twitter.com/UUP0zxh2iA via @ShantiTasha — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) July 14, 2022

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes as the incident has resulted in a traffic snarl-up.

In a statement, KeNHA said, “KeNHA wishes to notify the public that a section of Thika Superhighway between Roysambu and Githurai (outbound traffic) has been temporarily closed after a petroleum tanker overturned, spilling fuel on the road.”

KeNHA wishes to notify the public that a section of Thika Superhighway between Roysambu and Githurai (outbound traffic) has been temporarily closed after a petroleum tanker overturned, spilling fuel on the road. pic.twitter.com/Uan4nHRFW2 — Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) (@KeNHAKenya) July 14, 2022

