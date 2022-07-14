in NEWS

Section Of Thika Road Closed After Fuel Tanker Overturns

A section of Thika Road has been temporarily closed after a fuel tanker overturned between Roysambu and Githurai 45.

In a video seen by this writer, the tanker has overturned in the middle of the road with oil spilling.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes as the incident has resulted in a traffic snarl-up.

In a statement, KeNHA said, “KeNHA wishes to notify the public that a section of Thika Superhighway between Roysambu and Githurai (outbound traffic) has been temporarily closed after a petroleum tanker overturned, spilling fuel on the road.”

