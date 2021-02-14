Section Of Mt. Kenya Youths Condemns DP Ruto Over Boycott Campaign Against Capital FM News Alerts

Deputy President William Ruto has attracted heavy criticism from a section of the youth from the Mount Kenya region over a recent move to call for a boycott of 411 news alerts.

The DP and his Tangatanga brigade had on Saturday unsubscribed from Capital FM’s premium news alert service and urged their supporters, through their social media pages, to follow suit saying the SMS service was being used to spread propaganda against the “hustler” nation.

But in a statement on Sunday, Mt. Kenya Youth Caucus, Kiambu Chapter, accused the DP of inciting the public against the media.

The youths said Ruto’s “resist” 411 news alerts campaign followed Capital FM’s “breaking news” report that the DP and his troops had been heckled in Isiolo County on Saturday over their views against President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) project.

The Chris Kirubi-owned station reported that the DP’s meet the people tour in the region was interrupted by youths waving placards and twigs shouting pro-BBI slogans.

The Kiambu Chapter said the DP’s actions amount to gagging the media.

“We have always believed that only crackpot dictators have problems with the freedom of the media – either our history teachers were wrong, or William Ruto is a vile dictator just waiting for the right time to show us his true colours, ” the statement reads.

“We are here in solidarity with the media of this country, they do a good job exposing the true characters of looters, land-grabbers hiding inside the church to lure unsuspecting flock. We want to urge the media to continue with factual and timely reporting.

“If someone is booed in Isiolo for selling a hustler narrative that is fallacious and antagonistic, the media will report it as it is. If you aren’t happy with the public knowing how unpopular your divisive agenda is, you are at liberty to buy your own media house with the public money you have been stealing, and we shall be there to call in and ask them to be objective in their reportage.”

The youths likened Ruto’s action to former US President Donald Trump’s constant media attacks.

“We know this Donald Trump playbook very well. You berate the media for doing their job, and then turn to claim victimhood when called out, as you get cheered on by your ethnic mob itching to run riot on social media same way those Trump hooligans were incited to Capitol Hill to go lynch those who didn’t support the nullification of the US Presidential election results, ” they added.

“This country must have a clean break from thieves and ethnic antagonists. The media will do its job to call you out whether you like it or not. No one has an agenda against thieves. The only agenda we have against thieves is to root them out of our politics with precision and finality. If you don’t like your uncouth behaviour to be reported, you have the option of seeking salvation at one of the many churches you have pocketed. We are here to tell you that 2022 is the definitive election, and we are going for a clean break.”

Further, the youths expressed concerns that the DP is sabotaging the Head of State and asked him to toe the line or quit.

“You have the option of toeing the President’s line, or quit and go insult him outside the government. We are not going to watch you burn down this country with your greed. Enough is enough, ” they added.

