Section Of Mbagathi Way To Be Closed For Two Days

A section of Mbagathi Way is set to be closed for the weekend, from Saturday, August 29 to Sunday, August 31 from 6 AM till 6 PM.

According to the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), the move is to pave way for the installation of a footbridge. Ultimately, it is set to disrupt traffic with motorists advised to use alternative routes.

This will also mean that the entire area between the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and City Mortuary towards the Ngong’ Road junction will be closed.

According to the map given, alternative routes for those heading towards Daystar University using Mbagathi Way will have to make a left turn at the Shell Petrol Station and use Mtongwe Road and Muchai Drive to get to Ngong’ Road.

People who want to access the Defence Forces Memorial Hospital, Nyayo Highrise Estate and T-Mall from Ngong’ Road will also have to use Mtongwe Road before getting back on Mbagathi Way at the Shell Petrol Staton.

On Sunday, similar maintenance was done where a section of Outer Ring road was closed for the erection of a footbridge.

Thika bound traffic were requested to use Mutarakwa road- Komarock road to join Outer Ring Road at Kariobangi roundabout. Nairobi bound traffic, on the other hand, used Jogoo road and Mumias Road.

“We wish to notify the general public that outer ring road will be closed at Nairobi river on Sunday, August 23, 2020 as from 8 AM to 2 PM to allow installation of a footbridge truss,” read a notice on Twitter.

The authority further indicated that recent changes were aimed to intensify and enhance the connectivity of urban road network.

