Section of Lang’ata Road to Be Closed for Six Days

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced traffic disruptions on Lang’ata Road starting Monday night.

In a notice issued on Monday morning, KeNHA Director General Engineer Kungu Ndungu said a section of the road at the T-Mall Roundabout will be closed from Monday, January 10 to Saturday, January 15 to pave way for the erection of the T-mall flyover.

The works are scheduled to take place at night from 9.00 pm to 5.00 am throughout the construction period.

During the period, the Langata -T-Mall bound traffic will be diverted at the junction with Wilson Airport into the Langata bound lane adjacent to the median as shown below.

“KeNHA advises motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site,” said KeNHA.

“Motorists are further urged to exercise caution and road courtesy while driving at the road for better management of traffic.”

The flyover will allow vehicles headed to Ongata Rongai and Magadi to pass over an elevated road to the Shell Petrol Station next to the Wilson Airport.

Motorists headed to Mbagathi Road, South C, Wilson Airport will use the underpass in a move that will reduce traffic jams on the busy Langata Road.

