Section of Langata Road to Be Closed for Seven Hours This Weekend

A section of Nairobi’s Langata Road will be closed on Sunday, November 14, 2021, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced.

In a notice on Wednesday, KeNHA Director General Eng. Kung’u Ndung’u said the section of the road at the Nyayo Stadium Roundabout will be closed from 5:00 am to 12.00 noon to pave way for the erection of the Nyayo footbridge.

During the seven-hour road works, Langata – Nairobi-bound traffic will be diverted just after Madaraka Roundabout to Aerodrome Road into Bunyala Roundabout.

Motorists plying the route have been urged to comply with traffic marshalls to ensure that the closure only causes minimal interruptions.

Read: Estates Along Mombasa Road to Experience Dry Taps Due to Expressway Works

“KeNHA advises motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site,” the notice reads.

“Motorists are further urged to exercise caution and road courtesy for better management of traffic.”

The roadworks are part of the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

Also Read: KeNHA Explains Cause of Monday’s Huge Traffic Snarl-up on Mombasa Road

The 27km road, which is set to be completed by 2022, is expected to ease traffic jams on Mombasa Road.

The project is being undertaken by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...