‘Secret’ Ksh400 Million Presidential Kitty Shocks Members Of Parliament

A section of the Members of Parliament are in shock after identifying a Ksh400 million Presidential Kitty which they claim the state has been operating secretly.

While in a meeting with Labour Principal Secretary Nelson Marwa, the furious legislators who also double as members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) demanded that the state should come clear on the operation of the kitty.

Further, the legislators claimed that the said funds have only been benefiting students from specific ethnic background.

Read: Google On The Spot For Racism After Editing Out Bare-Chested Zulu Girls

The kitty, reportedly shared among 290 constituencies, targets 45 needy students who qualify for Ksh30,000 each.

The legislators have since given the ministry a one week ultimatum to table a documentation that clearly explains the beneficiary of allocated bursary monies.

On his part, Marwa assured the members that his ministry will work with relevant offices to ensure equity in distribution of bursary funds.

Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607.