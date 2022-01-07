Second Mass Voter Registration Drive To Start on January 17

The second phase of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration will kick off on January 17 and end on February 6, IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati has said.

“This will be the second and final phase of the Enhanced continuous voter registration in preparation for the general elections,” he said on Friday.

Chebukati said the exercise was made possible after the National Treasury availed funds.

The 20-day long exercise will also include diaspora registration which will run from January 21 and end on February 6.

“ECVR two will also augment the right to register as a voter for Kenyans living in Diaspora in addition to Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and South Africa which participated in the 2017 General Election,” added Chebukati.

Kenyans in the following countries can register to vote: United Kingdom, Canada, United States, South Sudan, Qatar, UAE and Germany.

Diaspora registration will be conducted during official working hours in embassies and consulates in the said countries.

Those in the diaspora, Chebukati said, will only participate in presidential elections.

“The commission will avail a BVR kit at Anniversary Towers for Kenyans who may be here and live abroad to come and register and that will enable them to vote when they are outside the country,” he said.

The last mass voter registration was launched on October 4 and was targeting to register at least six million new voters by November 2.

The month-long exercise was extended to November 9 following a petition.

The registration saw the electoral body register 1.5 million new voters.

