Second Covid-19 Vaccine Uptake at 62.7% as 1,571 Patients Contract Virus

The second Covid-19 vaccine uptake is now at 62.7% with 1,750,260 vaccines so far administered in the country. the Ministry of Health has announced.

Of these, the total first doses are 1,075,808 while the second doses are 674,452. The majority of those who have taken the doses are males at 55% while females are at 45%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is at 2.5%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 207,768, Others 197,357, Health Workers 117,339, Teachers 98,019 while Security Officers are at 53,969.

As of today, 1,571 patients have tested positive for Covid-19 bringing the positivity rate to 17.3%. The country’s caseload is now at 208,262 and the cumulative tests so far conducted are at 2,166,046.

Of the new cases, 1,538 are Kenyans while 33 are foreigners. 846 males while 725 are females. The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 103 years.

Sadly, 32 patients have succumbed bringing the country’s death toll to 4,057.

Also, 4,497 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the cumulative recoveries to 195,685. Of these, 162 were from various health facilities while 4,335 were from home-based care.

A total of 1,618 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,187 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

112 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 43 of whom are on ventilatory support and 61 on supplemental oxygen. 8 patients are under observation.

Another 545 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 513 of them in general wards and 32 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 605, Kiambu 187, Mombasa 101, Nakuru 82, Nyeri 77, Kilifi 51, Kirinyaga 50, Uasin Gishu 43, Kajiado 39, Busia 35, Nyandarua 34, Murang’a 33, Homa Bay 27, Makueni 25, Garissa 18, Meru 17, Embu 15, Machakos 13, Laikipia 10, Kericho 10, Baringo 9, Turkana 7, Bomet 7, Kitui 6, Bungoma 6, Siaya 6, Kisumu 5, Narok 4, Taita Taveta 4, Isiolo 3, Kakamega 3, Migori 3, Nandi 2, Tharaka Nithi 2, West Pokot 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kisiii 1, Tana River 1 and Kwale 1.

