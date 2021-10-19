The Second Coming Of “Blackberry” At K’Ogalo

For the second time in his chequered senior football career, George “Blackberry” Odhiambo has returned to where it all begun, Gor Mahia.

After a short spell at Tusker FC where he won his sixth Kenyan Premier League title, Berry, the blue eyed boy of K’Ogalo has rejoined the record winners on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old dribbling winger trained with the club at Camp Toyoyo on Tuesday ahead of the Mashemeji Derby set for Wednesday at the Kasarani Stadium.

“The moment Tusker dropped him, we went for him immediately,” a source at Gor Mahia told Kahawa Tungu Sports Desk.

Berry joined Gor Mahia fresh from Thur Gem High School in 2009 before leaving for greener pastures two years later.

His foreign sojourn took him to Europe and back to Africa and back again before rejoining K’Ogalo for the first time in 2014.

After winning five league titles and a host of other honors, Berry again left, this time to Tusker in 2019.

