Search On for Suspect who Stole Sh1 Million Cameras from PCEA Zimmerman

PCEA Zimmerman robbery
Mastermind Behind PCEA Zimmerman Robbery, David Simiyu. [Courtesy/DCI]

DCI detectives are searching for a man believed to have made away with cameras belonging to a city church last Sunday.

The sleuths are looking for a recent convert, David Simiyu, who stole two cameras worth close to Sh1 million.

The professional cameras belonged to Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA), Zimmerman branch.

According to DCI boss George Kinoti, Simiyu stole the cameras as the faithful were deep in prayer.

 

It was not after the service was over that church orderlies noticed that the cameras were missing.

“The Church leadership notified our detectives through #FichuakwaDCI hotline and sleuths from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, immediately took up the matter. It didn’t take long for the revered crime busters to unmask the author of the crime,” said Kinoti.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Simiyu sold the equipment to three dealers located at Imenti House, Nairobi.

The three; Joshua Mulei, Douglas Karanja and Stephen Thuo, who trade in stolen electronic equipment, were unmasked technologically through forensics.

Sleuths recovered the two cameras and their accessories from the trio who are currently being held at Muthaiga Police Station.

“Meanwhile, the PCEA Zimmerman clergy have since forgiven Simiyu, in accordance with the scriptures and like the prodigal son have welcomed him back to the flock tomorrow (Sunday).”

David SimiyuImenti HousePCEA Zimmerman

