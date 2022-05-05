Search On for Migori County Employee Allegedly Abducted by Cops

Police are searching for a Migori County employee who was last seen on Sunday.

Patrick Lumumba, a water technician, on the said day informed his family that he was headed to a garage on a county government motorcycle.

Witnesses told the police that they last spotted Lumumba in Soko Mjinga market before he was “abducted” by four unknown people suspected to be police officers.

It is said that a Toyota Probox pulled up alongside Lumumba and some of the passengers got out and handcuffed him.

“They accused him of misusing a government motorcycle,” a witness who did not want to be named stated.

Lumumba’s daughter Cynthia Ngango reported the matter to Suna East sub-county police commander Esau Ochorokodi on Sunday about 8 p.m., stating that her father had been taken by unknown people.

“Police have launched investigations to establish where he is since his mobile phone has been switched off,” said Ochorokodi.

His wife, Judy, said she learned of his abduction from witnesses who witnessed the ordeal.

“My husband had not told me if he had a problem with anyone. So we are not suspecting anyone,” Judy said.

“My husband left home after taking lunch saying he was going to the garage. I am worried about his safety. I have no idea where he could be. We fear his disappearance will affect our daughter’s process of joining Form One.”

His son, Brian Onyango said an unknown person called them demanding Sh1 million in exchange for Lumumba’s freedom. The call came from his (Lumumba) phone, after which it was switched off.

“On Monday, one of my father’s friends was called by an unknown person who demanded Sh1 million in exchange for his freedom. The person used my father’s phone to call,” Onyango said.

