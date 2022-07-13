Search On For Man After Ex-lover Found Dead in Buruburu

Police in Mowlem, Buruburu, Nairobi are searching for a man they believe was involved in the killing of a 26-year-old woman, whose body was discovered in her home.

Police believe she was strangled after discovering her body with physical injuries on the neck at her home on Monday.

The police said that the victim, identified as Pamela Asesa had a piece of clothing in her mouth, and that there were signs of sexual assault.

James Mugera, the head of the Nairobi police, said they are looking for the ex-boyfriend who witnesses said had been in the deceased’s home prior to the discovery of her body.

Asesa had alleged that her ex-boyfriend had been stalking her.

When the event occurred on Monday, her current partner had left her at home while he was at work. When he got back home, the door was locked making it impossible for him to speak to her.

He discovered her body on the bed after he broke into the house.

The body has since been moved to the City Mortuary pending further investigations.

