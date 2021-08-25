Search on for Armed Prison Warder Hunting for Wife who Stole Sh900,000 from Him

Police are searching for an armed prison warder who is allegedly hunting for his wife.

The warder, identified as Edwin Omuse, and stationed at Kangeta Prison in Meru is said to have been spotted at a local shopping centre with a G3 rifle concealed in a sack.

According to a police report, the warder was overheard saying that he was going after his spouse who allegedly stole Sh900,000 from him.

The wife, he said, is staying in Thika.

Read: Wave Of Police Shooting Spouses Increases As Police Kills Girlfriend In Naivasha

The matter was reported by senior sergeant Benjamin Ndunda. He informed duty officer, Caroline Wambui via a phone call.

“The said officer was today at around 1300hrs issued with G3 rifle loaded with twenty rounds of live ammunition. He was heard saying that he was heading to Thika to kill his wife who defrauded him cash amounting to ksh900,000 which he had acquired from a bank loan,” the police report read in part.

Hours before the Wednesday morning incident, Omuse had been issued with a G3 rifle and 20 rounds of ammunition.

Police officers accompanied by prison warders are hunting for the warder.

Read Also: Bungoma Man Cries For Justice After Police Vehicle Kills Wife

On Sunday, a police officer attached at Njoro Police Station, Nakuru county, fatally shot his girlfriend and later took his own life.

Constable Bernard Sivo is said to have walked into Njoro Subcounty Hospital an hour after his girlfriend, Mary Nyambura.

Armed with a gun, the 28-year-old officer is said to have shoved the hospital guard before aiming at Nyambura who was seeking treatment at the facility.

He had apparently assaulted her prior to the shooting. She was seeking treatment for her broken legs.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...