Search For New Chief Justice Officially Kicks Off

The office of the Chief Justice (CJ) has bee declared vacant, a week after Justice David Maraga retired.

In a gazette notice on Monday, January 18, acting CJ Philomena Mwilu who currently chairs the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), opened doors for interested candidates to apply for the position.

Interested candidates must be advocates of the High Court and have served as a judge of the High Court or the Court of Appeal for at least 15 years.

The candidate must also have 15 years’ experience as a distinguished academic, judicial officer, legal practitioner.

The successful candidate will earn a salary of between Ksh900,000 and Ksh1,327,888.

Read: CJ Maraga To Hand Over To DCJ Mwilu In Special Court Session

Kenya’s Chief Justice functions as the head of the Judiciary, the President of the Supreme Court, the chairperson of the JSC. He/she also acts as the link between the Judiciary and other arms of government.

Among those who have shown interest in the post include Senior Counsel Philip Murgor, Justice Mwilu, Court of Appeal President William Ouko, Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and his predecessor Prof Githu Muigai.

Interested candidates have 21 days to apply, while JSC has 28 days to scrutinise the applicants for shortlisting.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu