Scuffle Between Three Kakamega Brothers Leaves Mother Dead

A fight between three brothers in Kakamega county turned tragic after one of them killed their mother.

Makomere Shikokongo, 35, John Omoro, 25 and Joseph Amakobe, 40, got into a fight over an unknown issue on Wednesday, said DCI.

When things got out of hand, their mother who tried to intervene, was kicked to the ground by Shikokongo.

Kakamega county into a battlefield, where they physically went for each other’s throats over an unknown issue. When things got out of hand after an exchange of punches and kicks, their concerned mother intervened in a bid to separate them. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 19, 2021

“But one of her sons who did not take her actions kindly, kicked her sending her on the ground a few metres away and continued facing off with his brothers. All this happened as their 63-year-old father Paul Shikokongo, was away from home,” said DCI.

On Thursday night, the 60-year-old woman who was not taken to the hospital after the fall, died.

“Last night, the 60-year-old woman who had complained of body aches as a result of the attack, died in her house since she had not been taken to hospital for medical attention,” added DCI.

The suspect has since been arrested by detectives and will be charged with murder.

