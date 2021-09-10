Scuffle Between Police and Civilians in Huruma Leaves 17-year-old Boy Dead

A scuffle between police officers and civilians in the Kiamaiko area, Huruma has left a 17-year-old boy dead.

The incident took place yesterday at around 8 PM with reports indicating that the police in the area were on patrol when they spotted a suspicious vehicle. They stopped the vehicle and arrested the suspicious driver before hell broke loose.

For instance, the driver reportedly started engaging in a scuffle with the police hence attracting a crowd that started hurling stones at the officers.

Read: Girl Fighting For Her Life After Being Hit By Stray Bullet In Kariokor

In an attempt to disperse them, the officers started shooting in the air and it was then that a stray bullet hit the 17-year-old Haila A Sanake.

“Shooting incident report via OB 70/09/09/2021 at 2035hrs. It occurred at around 1730 hours within Kiamaiko area near Huruma mosque at Njungunas Hotel slaughter way map reference 134061 about 1.5 South West of the station. It was reported by one Branu Boku Cheme of mobile number 0729 and a resident of Huruma that his cousin/brother known as Haila A Sanake aged approximately 17-years had been shot,” the police report read.

Read Also: Man Shot By Stray Bullet At Bandari Plaza Rooftop

The report adds, “Upon stopping the said Motor vehicle the driver alighted and a scuffle ensued whereby members of the public mobilized themselves and begun hurling stones to the alleged officers prompting them to shoot in the air.”

Sanake was rushed to Jumia Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. His body is awaiting transfer to the mortuary and a post mortem thereafter.

Tension in Kiamaiko after boy,17, allegedly shot by cops dies. The incident sparked tension in the area with an irate mob storming the Huruma police station and threatening to torch it. TrendsKe: Fred Matiang |Erick Omondi | Laikipia | Estonia | President Uhuru Kenyatta pic.twitter.com/AcPJTKn2hA — The Northern Voice (@NEP_Voice) September 10, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...