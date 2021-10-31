Schools Unrest: Chavakali Boys Secondary School Domitory On Fire – Video

Chavakali Boys’ Secondary School dormitory is on fire, minutes after fire razed down a dormitory at Buruburu Girls in Nairobi.

The cause of the fire at Chavakali is yet to be identified, even as efforts to put out the fire are underway.

Chavakali Boys' dormitory on fire pic.twitter.com/KWdc5CVKE8 — Francis Muli (@FmuliKE) October 31, 2021

In the Buruburu incident, several students were rushed to Metropolitan Hospital after sustaining injuries.

Several disturbing videos shared on social media by passersby in Buruburu show the screaming girls jumping from the school’s multi-storied dormitory in an attempt to escape to safety as smoke engulfed the building.

