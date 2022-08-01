Schools to be Closed for 10 Days for General Elections- CS Magoha

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, George Magoha has directed that all schools close for 10 days for the general elections. The CS said all schools should be closed on August 6 to pave way for the polls slated for August 9.

Magoha was speaking after inspecting the construction of CBC classrooms at Alliance Girl’s High School on Sunday. He said the 10 days would allow citizens to vote and get results before schools resume.

“We are breaking again on the 6th of this month and we will not open again until August 15th,” CS Magoha said.

Read: Magoha Dismisses Claims that Bandits Interrupted Exams in Baringo

He added that in case of repeat elections, the set dates could be subject to change and could potentially affect the National examinations.

“We may have to sit down as stakeholders and see whether it will be fair to examine the children if they will have lost a considerable amount of time, I pray that that does not happen, these children have suffered enough,” Magoha explained.

The CS further cautioned politicians against using schools to campaign.

Read also: Ambira Boys Principal On Spot For Discriminating Against Students With Fee Arrears

“We do not want politics in schools because the students have a very short term and it is only fair that they are left alone,” Magoha added.

According to the 2022 Academic calendar, the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education [KCPE], Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education[KCSE], grade three and six exams under the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) are all set to be conducted this year.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...