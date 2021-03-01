in EDUCATION

Schools in Turkana Receive Infrastructure Worth Over Sh21 Million from Safaricom Foundation

Safaricom Foundation Donates Infrastructure to Schools in Turkana
From left, class 8 students Rebecca Nakusi, Faith Aoroo and Deborah Lodan during the handover of desks worth KES 100,000 at Katilu mixed Primary School courtesy of the Safaricom Foundation’s Ndoto Zetu initiative. (Photo Courtesy)

Over 1,000 learners in Turkana County have benefitted from classrooms, books, desks, and chairs donated by Safaricom Foundation.

Among the schools are Katiko Primary School which got 5 new classrooms and Jeriman Lokitaung which received 2 classrooms. Nariding Nursery School and Katongun Mission Station each had one classroom constructed and furnished.

Safaricom Foundation Trustee, Frankline Okata, (L), handing over a constructed and equipped dining hall and kitchen worth KES 750,000 to Dismus Lokiru (R) a student of Turkana Integrated Primary School courtesy of Safaricom Foundation.
(Photo Courtesy)

Turkana Integrated Primary School cook, Alfred Esinyeni using a modern stove during the handing over a constructed and equipped dining hall and kitchen worth KES 750,000 courtesy of Safaricom Foundation.
(Photo Courtesy)

Lolobo, Lokutumo and Loreamatet Primary Schools each had one classroom constructed and furnished under the Accelerated Learning Programme (ALP), a literacy and numeracy programme being implemented by Safaricom Foundation and Zizi Afrique Foundation. Nakiria Primary School also had a library constructed under the ALP Programme.

The Safaricom Foundation intervened to support pupils’ access to a conducive environment for learning as most were learning under trees and makeshift structures.

Safaricom Foundation Joe Ogutu said they were also looking to improve the literacy levels of children in Kenya through the Accelerated Learning Programme.

“We believe that education is one of the ways to transform lives, “ he said.

Learners in Katilu Mixed Primary School also received desks and chairs, while visually impaired students in Katilu Integrated Primary School benefitted from furnishing works. Kilokony Eboyor, a local community organization, was equipped with more than 500 books for learners they support.

The total investment in the school projects was KES 21 million.

Written by Vanessa Murrey

