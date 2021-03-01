Schools in Turkana Receive Infrastructure Worth Over Sh21 Million from Safaricom Foundation

Over 1,000 learners in Turkana County have benefitted from classrooms, books, desks, and chairs donated by Safaricom Foundation.

Among the schools are Katiko Primary School which got 5 new classrooms and Jeriman Lokitaung which received 2 classrooms. Nariding Nursery School and Katongun Mission Station each had one classroom constructed and furnished.

Lolobo, Lokutumo and Loreamatet Primary Schools each had one classroom constructed and furnished under the Accelerated Learning Programme (ALP), a literacy and numeracy programme being implemented by Safaricom Foundation and Zizi Afrique Foundation. Nakiria Primary School also had a library constructed under the ALP Programme.

The Safaricom Foundation intervened to support pupils’ access to a conducive environment for learning as most were learning under trees and makeshift structures.

Safaricom Foundation Joe Ogutu said they were also looking to improve the literacy levels of children in Kenya through the Accelerated Learning Programme.

“We believe that education is one of the ways to transform lives, “ he said.

Learners in Katilu Mixed Primary School also received desks and chairs, while visually impaired students in Katilu Integrated Primary School benefitted from furnishing works. Kilokony Eboyor, a local community organization, was equipped with more than 500 books for learners they support.

The total investment in the school projects was KES 21 million.

