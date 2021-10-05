Schoolgirl Arrested After Being Found with 26Kgs of Bhang in Samburu

A schoolgirl is cooling her heels in police cells after she was found with 26 kilograms of bhang (marijuana) in Samburu.

The secondary school student was arrested by a team of local administrators from Shabaa in Maralal town after a tip-off from the public.

She was picked from a local house which police believe was being used for the illegal trade of the substance.

Read: Narcotics Amendment Bill Spells Doom For Public Servants Dealing Drugs

Another suspect identified as Martin Orenge managed to escape arrest. The authorities have since launched a manhunt for the 19-year-old.

Shabaa Assistant Chief Zablon Lekaangu said the officers also uprooted Cannabis plants grown in the compound.

“The house seems to be a crime den from the first sight (of it). We are going to unravel where the bhang is sneaked from,” he said.

According to the police, the seized bhang is estimated to be worth Sh300,000 in a street value.

Also Read: Meru Couple Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Drug Peddling

The authorities have since established that the suspect in custody went missing three weeks ago and did not sit for her end-term examinations.

She is believed to be among a number of teens in the area lured into the illegal business amid the rising rate of crime in the area.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...