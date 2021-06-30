Schools Reopening For Term 1 In Limbo As Kuppet, Knut Reject TSC’s New CBA Proposals

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) have rejected a new combined bargaining agreement (CBA) by Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

According to Kuppet Secretary General Akelo Misori, the 2021-2025 CBA offered by TSC did not increase the teachers’ salaries as demanded by the two unions.

TSC only offered to increase maternity leave days to 120 from the present 90, and paternity leave to 21 days up from 14.

Knut on its side was demanding a 120 to 200 percent salary increment while Kuppet wanted a 30 to 70 percent salary hike.

“TSC must put its house in order and within the next seven days bring a counter offer which is acceptable. Kuppet is reluctant to entertain CBA with no monetary benefits,” said Mr Misori.

“We came out with nothing in terms of monetary remuneration and I can not be crucified by members just two days in office. What will I tell my members?” said Knut Secretary-General Collins Oyuu.

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia said that the country was facing a hard economic time, hence salary increments might not be realistic.

“We have told unions to appreciate the fact that teachers were on full salary during the entire nine months lockdown when they were at home. We urge them (unions) to come back to the table to complete this process,” she said.

TSC had also proposed to transfer couples to schools near each other (if both are teachers) subject to availability of vacancies.

This puts in limbo plans for second term which starts on July 26, with teachers now threatening industrial action if their demands are not met.

“We are prepared to fight for teachers’ rights even through courts,” said Misori.

