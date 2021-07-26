School Reopening: 23 Students Arrested in a Kirinyaga Bar

23 students were on Sunday arrested in a bar in Mwea Constituency, Kirinyaga County ahead of the school reopening.

Police reports indicate that the students were making merry, drinking and playing loud music at Club Season, Ngurubani bar.

Following a tip-off from the public, authorities stormed the place and arrested the students although some managed to escape.

Mwea-East Sub-county Police Commander Daniel Kitavi said 12 boys and 11 girls were arrested during the operation and are set to be arraigned today.

“We managed to arrest 11 girls and 12 boys,” said the police commander.

The reopening of schools for a new term has commenced today, Monday, July 26, 2021 and will go on for the rest of the week.

Last month, Education CS George Magoha banned the hiring of school buses for private events.

Speaking at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, the CS reiterated that anyone who wants to use school buses for private events must seek authority from the Ministry of Education.

For instance, Magoha intimated that the majority of people who hire the buses use them for funeral and wedding events where they fail to heed the Covid-19 protocols as directed by the Ministry of health hence putting school children at risk. “…those seeking services of school buses must get authority from the Ministry. For the avoidance of doubt, school buses are to carry children using Covid-19 protocols, action is to be taken against anybody using the buses for any other reason,” he said.

