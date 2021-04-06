School Principal Arrested in Machakos for Sharing KCSE Maths Paper on WhatsApp Status

A secondary school principal in Machakos County has been arrested for posting a KCSE Mathematics paper II on her WhatsApp status hours before the kick-off time.

Betta Mutuku, the principal of ABC Kiseveni Secondary School, was picked from the school on Tuesday morning for questioning by a team of police officers led by Machakos DCIO Rhodah Kanyi.

Reports indicate that the principal shared the Mathematics paper on WhatsApp on Monday evening for the candidates to study overnight ahead of sitting for the actual exam on Tuesday.

The principal, according to the DCIO, said she didn’t know who posted the Maths paper on her WhatsApp status.

Mutuku’s phone, this writer understands, has been confiscated as a probe into the exam leakage continues.

Read: Expect KCPE Results In Two Weeks – CS Magoha

A number of malpractice cases have been reported in the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam.

On Thursday, April 1, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha revealed that 15 people have been arrested for assisting in cheating in the exams.

The CS said a university student from Busia and a businessman from Kericho who was selling fake exam papers are among those nabbed.

Read Also: HR Officer With Gov’t Agency Charged With Forging KCSE, Bachelor’s Degree Certificates

“The new kid on the block is that people have begun selling fake papers, we are warning the parents to be vigilant, the exams has not leaked and will not leak” CS Magoha said.

In some of the cases, candidates were busted with phones in exam rooms.

Some of those arrested have already been arraigned in court for various charges relating to examination malpractices.

About 750,000 candidates are sitting for their KCSE exams this year. The exams were postponed last year over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu