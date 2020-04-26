Government Extends School Holiday By One Month

The government has extended the school holiday by one month effective from the opening day, May 6.

This was announced by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha during the daily briefings of Covid-19 status in the country. He said that the government will not push the National Exams.

“At this point the government has not decided to postpone both the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE),” said Prof Magoha.

Prof Magoha also announced that the time lost for learners during the Covid-19 pandemic period will be recovered for all learners.

