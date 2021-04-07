School Head Arrested For Allegedly Leaking KCSE Exam Released on Police Bond

A school head who was arrested for allegedly leaking a KCSE Mathematics Exam paper on social media has been released.

Betta Mutuku, the principal of ABC Kiseveni Secondary School, was on Wednesday released on police bond, Machakos subcounty Criminal Investigations Officer Rhoda Kanyi has confirmed.

She was freed as police await a report from cybercrime detectives who are in possession of her phone.

Ms Mutuku was picked from the school on Tuesday morning for questioning by a team of police officers.

She is said to have shared the exam questions on her WhatsApp status on Monday evening ahead of the Tuesday exam.

Read: School Principal Arrested in Machakos for Sharing KCSE Maths Paper on WhatsApp Status

Education CS Prof George Magoha dismissed as fake the paper that Mutuku supposedly shared on her WhatsApp.

According to Magoha, the contents of the exam were examined and were found to be different from those in the actual paper.

“I have been assured [by officers in my ministry] that the [Mathematics] paper, which was circulating [on WhatsApp] was fake. You don’t have to worry about the credibility of the exam,” he said.

The CS said there could be a fake exam syndicate behind the circulation of the “leaked” paper.

“They are banking on teachers and students’ desperation to make a killing. Parents, teachers and students shouldn’t fall prey to this syndicate, who are only after their money,” he said.

The minister also noted that the exam’s credibility is still intact as “no fake [KCSE] paper has been confirmed to be in circulation”.

Read Also: CS Magoha Dismisses as “Fake” A KCSE Mathematics Exam Allegedly Leaked On WhatsApp

“We have enhanced nationwide surveillance to ensure the ongoing exams are not leaked ahead of the scheduled test time.”

Since the beginning of the exam, Magoha said, only one paper has been shared with the students ahead of the scheduled time.

The matter, he added, is being handled by investigative authorities.

“Leaking the examination 30 minutes to time won’t be beneficial to the candidates. Unlike previous years, one cannot open an exam paper before the scheduled time for collection. The security features on the packaging do not allow for a paper already tampered with to be repackaged without eliciting suspicion.”

The national exam started on March 25.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu