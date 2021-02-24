Schneider Electric Launches Locally-manufactured Prisma iPM Electrical Switchboards

Schneider Electric has launched locally-manufactured Prisma iPM electrical switchboards in Kenya.

To ensure the success of this initiative, Schneider Electric says it is investing in the training of its local personnel and partners to ensure that the product delivered to the market meets international IEC standards 61439-1&2.

Prisma iPM is an electrical switchboard that is used to manage the electrical distribution system in large and commercial scale buildings.

“Schneider Electric will from today manufacture the enclosures at its local manufacturing facility in Kenya. Schneider Electric’s partners will assemble the final product to the highest technical and electrical safety quality standards. Local manufacture of enclosures will mark the beginning point in the localization of the IPM electrical switchboard,” the company said in a statement.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development, Betty Maina lauded the move and a positive towards the growth of industrialization.

“I’m delighted to see a multinational company such as Schneider Electric invest and scale upon its local manufacturing. The government wants to further economic development through promoting our local capabilities, and Schneider Electric’s launch today is an endorsement of our aim to grow industrialization in the country,” said Maina.

The company says that local production will reduce the time needed to get the Prisma iPM switchboards to market, lowering costs and making the product more affordable for Kenyan organizations.

The Prisma iPM switchboard is a best-in-class design that can be easily upgraded and can be used in every type of commercial and industrial buildings, including retail, hotels, offices, schools, and hospitals.

“Our technology is designed to be reliable, safe, and future-proof, and the Prisma iPM switchboard is an example of this. We are excited about the opportunity to contribute to the country’s Buy Kenya, Build Kenya initiative and support both the nation’s economic development as well as its technical know-how,” explained Carol Koech, Country President East Africa at Schneider Electric.

“Prisma iPM is designed to provide optimum safety as well as high reliability and continuity of service of any electrical installation thereby improving the efficiency and safety of electrical professionals.”

Schneider says that all switchboard configurations have been tested and are IEC standard compliant.

