Scheduled Power Interruptions To Affect 11 Counties, Meru Most Affected

Kenya Power has announced power outage in 11 counties.

The power interruption will last some 8 hours or less depending on the area. The scheduled outage was supposed to occur between 8 and 9 am until 4 and 5 pm.

The affected areas are in Nairobi, Bomet, Vihiga, Kisii, Migori, Nyeri, Meru, Mombasa, Murang’a, Tharaka Nithi and Embu Counties.

Most affected is Meru county where 45 areas within Kinoru, Githongo and Imenti will be in darkness for the better part of Tuesday.

Hello, these areas will be affected by scheduled power interruptions tomorrow: ^BT pic.twitter.com/N9Pzcu4ihP — Kenya Power (@KenyaPower_Care) June 1, 2020

In Nairobi, on the other hand, Utawala area from Eastern Bypass, Fahari Hotel, Utawala Shopping Centre to Zebra Est will be affected as from 9 am to 5 pm.

Jitoni, Jomvu Kuu; Jomvu Mission up to Mji wa Ng’ombe in Mombasa county will also be affected as from 9 am to 5 pm.

Kegogi, Nyatieko, Kisii County, Kiawarigi, Itiati and Gitunduti dwellers in Nyeri County will also be affected.

For Migori, Uriri, Wasio and Bware residents power will be interrupted from 8: 30 am to 5 pm.

Last week on Thursday, 18 counties experienced an 8 hour blackout.

The counties affected will be within Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Makueni, Nakuru, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Vihiga, Nyamira, Migori, Embu, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Meru, Mombasa, Kwale, Lamu and Tana River.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu