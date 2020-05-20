Schedule Of Free Covid-19 Mass Testing For Nairobi Residents

Targeted mass testing among the Nairobi County residents resumed today in Eastleigh, one of the estates that have been marked as hotspots by the Ministry of Health.

In a notice released by Director of Health Services at the Nairobi Metropolitan Services Dr Josephine Kibaru, the exercise was scheduled to take place at St Teresa’s Boys Secondary School, New Eastleigh Primary School and Zawadi Primary School, all located in Kamukunji Sub-county.

Dr Kibaru appealed to the city residents to turn up in large numbers for the free tests to help the government in flattening the Covid-19 curve. So far, the country has reported 1,029 Covid-19 cases with Nairobi and Mombasa counties accounting for over 90 per cent of the cases.

Tomorrow, May 21, the Ministry of Health is expected to carry out mass testing in Dagoretti and Embakasi East.

The government has urged Dagoretti residents to turn up for the free testing that will be carried out at Kawangware Day Nursery School, Congo stage and Molo line stage near Riruta targeting Uthiru community residents.

Read: Gov’t Extends Ban On Movement In And Out Of Eastleigh, Old Town As Covid-19 Cases Surpass 1,000 Mark

In Embakasi East, the government will pitch camp at Reuben Centre primary school and Kwa Njenga Primary. The government has urged Mukuru Kwa Ruben and Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Pipeline and Quarry residents to turn up for the tests.

On Friday, May 22, the officials from the Ministry of Health will carry out tests at Utawala in Embakasi East targeting Utawala and environs residents.

On Saturday, May 23, the free tests will be carried out at Koyole Soweto and Umoja in Embakasi West.

Residents of Starehe have been urged to turn up for mass testing at Mukuru Kayaba and Mathare on Sunday, May 24.

Also Read: Marriage Services Suspended As Kenyans Flock AG’s Office, Flouting Covid-19 Guidelines

In Westlands area, mass testing has been scheduled for Monday, May 25. Residents of Kangemi, Sodom and Bottom Line have been urged to turn up at Kangemi Kihumbuini Grounds and High Ridge Primary for the tests.

Below is the breakdown of the rest of tests scheduled from 26 to 31 May:

26/05/2020 – Kbra (Tests will be carried out at Kamukunji Grounds targeting Sarang’ombe and environs residents)

26/05/2020 – Langata (Undugu Grounds targeting Wilson Garage and Highrise residents)

27/05/2020 – Kasarani (Murema Primary targeting Santon and Hunters residents)

27/05/2020 – Roysambu (Githurai Primary targeting Githurai 44 and 46 residents)

28/05/2020 -Ruaraka (Kwa DCC targeting Mathare Area 1,2&3 and Naivas residents)

28/05/2020 – Langata (Kwa Chief and Kwa DCC)

29/05/2020 -Mathare (Targeting Huruma & Korogocho, Kariobangi North residents)

29/05/2020 -Westlands (Cheleta Primary targeting Githogoro and Mji Wa Huruma residents)

30/05/2020 – Kamukunji (Muthurwa Primary School targeting Shauri Moyo, Majengo, Jua Kali, Burma, Gikomba and Muthurwa residents)

30/05/2020 – Makadara (Heshima Road Primary School targeting Bahati, Civil Servants, Makongeni, Jana Villa and Jogoo Road residents)

31/05/2020 – Kamukunji Sub County (Maina Wanjigi Secondary)

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu