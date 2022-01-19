Video: Scenes In Moroni After Comoros’ Historic Win Over Ghana

Comoros are taking part in their first ever Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon at the 33rd edition in Cameroon.

After two Group E loses to Morocco and Gabon, the Islanders pulled one of the greatest shocks of the tournament – beating favorites Ghana 2-3.

Read: Afcon: Minnows Comoros Eliminate Ghana

Ghana, four-time African champions, were effectively bundled out of the championship at the groups, a first in seven outings.

The win was a huge milestone in the meteoric rise of the The coelacanths and was wildly celebrated in the streets of the capital Moroni.

