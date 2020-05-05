Scare in Kamiti Maximum Prison as Officer Incharge Returns from COVID-19 Treatment

There is a massive scare in Kamiti Maximum Prison as the officer in charge Gerald Charles Mutembei returns after treatment from COVID-19 related illness.

According to sources within the maximum-security prison, the Officer in Charge (OiC) spent more than 30 days at Mbagathi Hospital getting treatment from Coronavirus (COVID-19) related illnesses until two weeks ago when he was discharged after results declared that he is virus-free.

But with many COVID-19 victims getting reinfection, the prison authorities are lost for what they can do as any small outbreak in the facility can be hard to contain.

While the prisoners are apprehensive, there is not much they can do. The lot of prison guards who are also living in groups of twos or fours fear that the country might see a major setback in containment should there be an outbreak in Kamiti Maximum Prison.

Gerald Charles Mutembei flew back from the United Kingdom more than one and half months ago, displaying COVID-19 related symptoms. He was tested and found to be positive after which he was admitted to Mbagathi Hospital.

Charles Mutembei couldn’t complete his fellowship under the Africa Prisons Project in the United Kingdom because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Efforts to get a comment from the prisons headquarters has proved futile as phone numbers remain unanswered.

Charles Mutembei is set to get back to the office in one or two days.

