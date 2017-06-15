in ENTERTAINMENT

Savara Of Sauti Sol In A Supposed Love Triangle

The ever dapper looking vocalist, producer,drummer,Dj, actor and member of boy band, Sauti Sol, Savara Mudigi is the newest victim of a supposed love triangle.

It is rumoured that Savara is dating two women at the same time.

According to Tuko, Savara or Delvin, has on numerous occasions been spotted with a girl by the name Sonia, who is allegedly sister to the owner of the famous B club.

The anonymous tip also revealed that Delvin’s side piece is a single mum of two.

The undoubtedly talented Sauti Sol vocalist has reportedly been spotted at Sonia’s place several times.

savara

Delvin’s supposed girlfriend, Kavi Pratt

The story gets juicier with the two being accused of getting down and dirty in the parking lot. He was also reportedly going out with the President’s niece, Kavi Pratt.

Word has it that Mr. Delvin Mudigi denied knowing or having any type of relations with a ‘ Sonia.’

