Sauti Sol’s “Sol Saturday” Concert Cancelled Over Spike in COVID-19 Infections

Sauti Sol’s “Sol Concert” that was scheduled for today has been canceled over a spike in COVID-19 infections in the country.

Through a Tweet, the band intimated that it had scheduled a marvelous performance but the show cannot go on.

“We regret to inform you that we shall not be performing at today’s scheduled Sol Saturday event. Although we deeply desire to give you a marvelous show, we cannot in good conscience assure your health and safety which is our highest priority,” reads the statement in part.

It further adds, “We were recently made aware that the event size doesn’t comply with Kenyan COVID-19 protocols and regulations, together with the promoters…however we could not come to an agreement on the best way forward.”

TO OUR FANS 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/Rv5M0GwSfb — SAUTI SOL (@sautisol) December 19, 2020

The band group however promised to refund the promoters the funds that had already been paid adding that they would not like to endanger the lives of Kenyans.

“It is disheartening and unfortunate but necessary and we hope to appear on stage again as soon as possible.”

The concert was so hyped and this comes as a disappointment to fans. Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Sauti Sol ata wasinge tangaza hio cancellation ndio watu waende kupatana na empty venue ikue kama ile Fyre Festival😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/D4dWDVoR6p — POOR MAN WITH MONEY (@damonalleki) December 19, 2020

Sauti sol back at it again pic.twitter.com/LZArxy7PS5 — Somebody's son🇯🇲🇰🇪🇬🇧 (@Elguto2) December 19, 2020

Umeamka vizuri ukapanga nyumba, ukidhani bado atakuja unapata some disappointing text from her "babe sitamake" ..Sauti sol wamewafanyia kama hao madem sasa — jackboy (@MutuaKinywa_) December 19, 2020

hizo wimbo mlicram za sauti sol mtaziimbia kwa bafu ama😂😂😂 — peaches 🍑 (@MainaShawn) December 19, 2020

Sauti Sol ni kama wale wazee ukiwaomba pesa wanakuambia Kuna deal wanangoja, halafu ikifika hiyo siku wanakushw vile hiyo deal ilifail. #sautisol — KIMTAI (@Kimtaiiii) December 19, 2020

"Hide your girlfriends this weekend juu ntaharibu ndoa kwa event ya sauti sol" Sauti sol: pic.twitter.com/ItC138fVQo — BERALI🇰🇪 (@ErickMburu98) December 19, 2020

Someone said 'manifesting a Sauti Sol ticket but forgetting to manifest the concert' 😭😭 https://t.co/256V9JU23a — MissVella (@VellaJimmie) December 19, 2020

