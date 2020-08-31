Sauti Sol’s Bien Recounts Surviving Nasty Road Accident, Losing 16 Teeth [Video]

Renowned music group, Sauti Sol that consists of Bien Baraza as the lead singer, Polycarp Otieno, Willis Chimano and Delvin Mugidi is one that has ranked Kenya high on the international map through the endless supply of good music and a sense in fashion.

In a recent appearance on NTV’s Churchill show, Bien, the band’s lead singer disclosed that he was involved in a nasty road accident that almost left him dead.

Recounting the events that led to the accident, Bien disclosed that he was crossing a busy road in Nairobi in the company of his sister in 2007.

Read: Crystal Asige Reveals Sauti Sol Wanted Her Out Of Sol Generation

A speeding car then hit him and he went flying in the air before falling with a thud. He stood up thinking it was not severe until he was rushed to the hospital.

“In 2007, I was crossing the road with my sister, Two Kambas (a rap duo) and Wendy Kimani. We were from doing a song about the post-election violence. We were crossing the road at Tuskys Pioneer in town headed towards Kenya Railways. I saw a car speeding and my sister noted that the driver was reckless and was bound to hit a pedestrian,” he narrated.

He added, “I remember turning around and that car was right in front of me and that guy hit the life out of me. He hit my knees and I hit my face on the windshield. I just remember flying in the air. I woke up on the ground and my sister was there. It was a hit and run so the guy just sped off. Luckily I just stood up, I didn’t break any limbs,” he stated.

Read Also: Bien’s Girlfriend Chiki Kuruka Speaks After Women Threw Bras At Fiancé

Bien intimated that he discovered his teeth were missing and was admitted at the Nairobi Hospital where he was attended to.

The Rhumba Japani hitmaker further narrated watching his parents struggle with the depression journey of losing everything and starting afresh.

According to him, this was to encourage people to never give up in life and follow their dreams fully and at the same time highlight that there are certain challenges that come with life.

Here is the video:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu