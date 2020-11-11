Sauti Sol’s Bien Complains Of Expensive Covid-19 Treatment As He Contracts Virus

Bien Aime Baraza of the renowned Sauti Sol music group is in quarantine after contracting the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The lead vocalist told the Star that he tested positive for the disease last week revealing that before the test he had a fever, joint aches and eye problems.

“For the last couple of days, I have been indoors. I started feeling weak and so I decided since I was travelling to Uganda, I needed the tests done before, only for me to test positive, ” he said.

Bien, however, revealed that his wife Chiki Kuruka tested negative for the respiratory disease.

“I will be home for a while since I do not want to spread it. Corona will get anyone so long as we do not adhere to the said measures,” he added.

He had to cancel the Uganda tour but was represented by his group’s members.

“We had a show in Uganda last week on Thursday. I had to cancel my attendance, but my boys, Bensoul and Nviiri, represented us,” he added.

Like many people who have contracted the virus since its outbreak in the country in March this year, the singer feels it’s expensive to manage Covid-19.

“To be honest, I have not been sick for a long time. I feel the treatment itself is very expensive, even for me. I have used Sh8,000 on medicines alone, ” Bien said.

He added, “Our healthcare system has not cushioned us, so once it gets you, you may end up spending too much from your pockets. It could be worse since it could even kill you.”

The singer said artistes should be allowed to perform as long as they follow the Ministry of Health protocols because many who depend on music to make a living are suffering.

“Put certain standards in cleanliness before and even during the shows. Put all the measures in place since corona might be with us for a long time,” he said.

At a time when Kenya continues to record a high number of cases and deaths, Kenyans have been urged not to drop their guard.

Yesterday alone, the Ministry of Health reported 1344 cases from 7,162 samples. 24 patients also succumbed to the disease raising Kenya’s death toll to 1,154.

