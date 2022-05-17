in ENTERTAINMENT

Sauti Sol Trolled For Threatening To Sue Azimio Over ‘Copyright Infringement’

Sauti Sol
Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol has been trolled after threatening to sue Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition for alleged copyright infringement.

Trending top in the country, netizens have rallied and called out the Extravaganza hitmakers for chasing clout and having double standards.

Yesterday, a video was posted on Raila Odinga’s social media pages applauding Martha Karua following her nomination as Odinga’s running mate.

The song described Karua as a principled woman who fought for democracy and the new constitution, a second liberation heroine and a family woman.

Sauti Sol, through a statement shared on Twitter, termed the move a copyright infringement and threatened to take legal action while ideally distancing itself from the coalition.

“The Azimio la Umoja campaign through its flagbearer and presidential candidate, the Right Hon. Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga’s social media accounts (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) have without license nor authority used one of our more popular original compositions, “Extravaganza,” as a soundtrack to the announcement post of the running mate,” the band said in a statement.

It added, “We did not license this song to the Azimio La Umoja campaign neither did we give any consent for its use in the announcement of their Vice-Presidential candidate…We shall be seeking legal remedy for this clear violation of our copyright.”

They were shortly after trolled with netizens pointing out that the Raila-led team had already paid for copyright and got the greenlight from MCSK to play music for campaigns.

Notably, earlier this month, Winnie Odinga, Raila’s representative had paid Sh526,000 to the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) to play local/international music during the presidential campaigns. This was confirmed by Senior Licensing Officer David Kiragu.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

