Sauti Sol To Stop Working Together After World Tour

Kenyan boyband Sauti Sol is going to take a break from working as a group.

In a statement, the award winning group said on Saturday it will take an indefinite break after its world tour.

The group that comprises of; Savara, Chimano, Bien Aime and Polycarp, is set to perform in countries across America and Europe.

“The upcoming tour across the US, Europe and Canada is a chance for fans to immerse themselves in the magic of Sauti Sol one last time before the band takes a break from group projects for a while,” said Sauti Sol.

“Each performance will be infused with a sense of deep love and gratitude as the ensemble delivers their timeless hits and fan favourites that have left an indelible mark on our collective memories.”

Sauti Sol also noted that the break marks a new beginning for them.

“While the indefinite hiatus marks the end of a specific chapter, it also represents a new beginning for Sauti Sol,” they said.

The group stated that the inspiration for their future endeavors will continue to come from their friendship and common goals.

As artists and friends, they noted that the more than 20 years they have spent together had been an incredible adventure.

“We are filled with gratitude for the love and support we have received throughout the years. While we take this hiatus to pursue our individual and collective passions, we remain committed to our friendship and our shared businesses. The bond between us is unbreakable and we are excited for what the future holds.”

