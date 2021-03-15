Sauti Sol Releases Season 2 Of Sol Family, To Air On Showmax

Award-winning boy band, Sauti Sol, and their record label, Sol Generation has partnered with television producer extraordinaire Eugene Mbugua to bring their fans Season 2 of Sol Family.

Sol Family is a docu-reality show that gives viewers a front seat to a behind-the-scenes look into the lives of Savara, Chimano, Bien, and Polycarp as well as the stars of Sol Generation; Nviiri, and Bensoul and the team behind their management that makes the magic happen.

Also in the show are the boys’ significant others. The show delves into Bien and Chiki’s marriage, Polycarp and Lady Mandy’s introduction to parenthood, a look into Savara and Yvonne Endo’s budding relationship and a walk into Chimano’s closet.

The show also brings to the forefront of the people and the work that goes behind the hit-making machine that is Sol Generation. Elements of their personal lives that make them tick will also take centre-stage.

Season 2 will dive deeper into their mantra; DOPE (Discipline, Order, Passion & Excellence), and how they apply this principle in their daily lives, personal relationships, businesses, and musical prowess.

What it takes for them to stay at the top, the stars acquiring business assets, finding and staying in love, perfecting their music craft, re-connecting with family, dealing with industry heat and so much more on this season.

Sol Family will air every Monday Exclusively on Showmax, Maisha Magic Plus Channel 163, On Dstv Compact, Compact Plus, and Premium Bouquets.

