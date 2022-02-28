Sauti Sol, Nikita Kering’ Among Most Streamed Artists on Spotify

Spotify launched in Kenya a year ago, and since then the audio-streaming app has gained traction among music and podcast lovers in Kenya. Kenyan musicians have increased by 25 percent on the app, and creators have added 8,730 songs to the platform since launch.

The average number of artists streamed per user has increased by 17% with the majority of listeners hailing from Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret, and Kisumu.

Sauti Sol is the most streamed Kenyan musician, followed by Nviiri The Storyteller of Sol Records. Otile Brown comes third, followed by Nyashinski and Bensoul, another Sol Records artist.

Local artists have found a platform for their work, with Sauti Sol, Jeff Kaale, and Otile Brown topping the list of singers whose music has been exported. The fourth most exported local artist is Ayub Ogada, with Nviiri The Storyteller rounding out the top five.

Niko Sawa by Nviiri The Storyteller and Bien is the most streamed Kenyan song followed by Nikita Kering’s Ex in second position. Nairobi by Bensoul comes in third followed by H_art the Band’s My Jaber in fourth position and Dusuma by Otile Brown in the fifth position.

Most streamed Kenyan artists

Sauti Sol Nviiri The Storyteller Otile Brown Nyashinski Bensoul Wakadinali BURUKLYN BOYZ H_art the Band Mejja Khaligraph Jones

Most streamed Kenyan songs

Nviiri The Storyteller, Bien – Niko Sawa Nikita Kering’ – Ex Bensoul, Mejja, Nviiri The Storyteller, Sauti Sol – Nairobi H_art the Band, Brizy Annechild – My Jaber (Friday) Otile Brown, Meddy – Dusuma Nviiri The Storyteller – Kitenge Chris Kaiga, Mutoriah – I Want Chris Kaiga, Nyashinski – Hapo Tu NDOVU KUU, Khaligraph Jones, Boutross Munene – NDOVU NI KUU Mbuzi Gang, Mejja – Shamra Shamra

Top exported Kenya artists

Sauti SoL Jeff Kaale Otile Brown Ayub Ogada Nviiri The Storyteller Willy Paul Bensoul Stella Mwangi Nyashinski Karun

Top exported Kenyan songs

Bahati, Benzema, Mejja, Odi Wa Muranga, Petra Ssaru – Wanani – Remix Bensoul, Mejja, Nviiri The Storyteller, Sauti Sol – Nairobi Sauti Sol, Patoranking – Melanin Ayub Ogada – Kothbiro Sauti Sol, Bensoul, Crystal Asige, Kaskazini, Nviiri The Storyteller – Extravaganza Sauti Sol, Nyashinski – Short N Sweet Willy Paul, Alaine – I Do Otile Brown, Meddy – Dusuma Sauti Sol – Suzanna Sauti Sol, RedFourth Chorus – Kuliko Jan

Emerging / breakout artists

Wanavokali Taylor Torch Bon’eye Groovy Jo Nikita Kering’

Top Spotify playlists

Hot Hits Kenya Today’s Top Hits African Heat Made In Kenya RapCaviar Soft Pop Hits Mood Booster Mega Hit Mix Afropop Gengetone Fire

