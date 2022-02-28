Sauti Sol, Nikita Kering’ Among Most Streamed Artists on Spotify

Spotify launched in Kenya a year ago, and since then the audio-streaming app has gained traction among music and podcast lovers in Kenya. Kenyan musicians have increased by 25 percent on the app, and creators have added 8,730 songs to the platform since launch.
The average number of artists streamed per user has increased by 17% with the majority of listeners hailing from Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret, and Kisumu.
Sauti Sol is the most streamed Kenyan musician, followed by Nviiri The Storyteller of Sol Records. Otile Brown comes third, followed by Nyashinski and Bensoul, another Sol Records artist.
Local artists have found a platform for their work, with Sauti Sol, Jeff Kaale, and Otile Brown topping the list of singers whose music has been exported. The fourth most exported local artist is Ayub Ogada, with Nviiri The Storyteller rounding out the top five.
Niko Sawa by Nviiri The Storyteller and Bien is the most streamed Kenyan song followed by Nikita Kering’s Ex in second position. Nairobi by Bensoul comes in third followed by H_art the Band’s My Jaber in fourth position and Dusuma by Otile Brown in the fifth position.
Most streamed Kenyan artists
- Sauti Sol
- Nviiri The Storyteller
- Otile Brown
- Nyashinski
- Bensoul
- Wakadinali
- BURUKLYN BOYZ
- H_art the Band
- Mejja
- Khaligraph Jones
Most streamed Kenyan songs
- Nviiri The Storyteller, Bien – Niko Sawa
- Nikita Kering’ – Ex
- Bensoul, Mejja, Nviiri The Storyteller, Sauti Sol – Nairobi
- H_art the Band, Brizy Annechild – My Jaber (Friday)
- Otile Brown, Meddy – Dusuma
- Nviiri The Storyteller – Kitenge
- Chris Kaiga, Mutoriah – I Want
- Chris Kaiga, Nyashinski – Hapo Tu
- NDOVU KUU, Khaligraph Jones, Boutross Munene – NDOVU NI KUU
- Mbuzi Gang, Mejja – Shamra Shamra
Top exported Kenya artists
- Sauti SoL
- Jeff Kaale
- Otile Brown
- Ayub Ogada
- Nviiri The Storyteller
- Willy Paul
- Bensoul
- Stella Mwangi
- Nyashinski
- Karun
Top exported Kenyan songs
- Bahati, Benzema, Mejja, Odi Wa Muranga, Petra Ssaru – Wanani – Remix
- Bensoul, Mejja, Nviiri The Storyteller, Sauti Sol – Nairobi
- Sauti Sol, Patoranking – Melanin
- Ayub Ogada – Kothbiro
- Sauti Sol, Bensoul, Crystal Asige, Kaskazini, Nviiri The Storyteller – Extravaganza
- Sauti Sol, Nyashinski – Short N Sweet
- Willy Paul, Alaine – I Do
- Otile Brown, Meddy – Dusuma
- Sauti Sol – Suzanna
- Sauti Sol, RedFourth Chorus – Kuliko Jan
Emerging / breakout artists
- Wanavokali
- Taylor Torch
- Bon’eye
- Groovy Jo
- Nikita Kering’
Top Spotify playlists
- Hot Hits Kenya
- Today’s Top Hits
- African Heat
- Made In Kenya
- RapCaviar
- Soft Pop Hits
- Mood Booster
- Mega Hit Mix
- Afropop
- Gengetone Fire
