Sauti Sol’s Chimano Opens Up About His ‘Controversial’ Dress Code

Sauti Sol’s Willis Austin Chimano uses fashion to express, provoke, and to evoke emotions, he has said.

In a show dubbed Sol Family that airs every Sunday at 7:30 pm on Maisha Magic Plus, Chimano opened up about his wardrobe, which has always evoked reactions from the public, both positive and negative.

During this week’s episode Chimano gives viewers a tour of part of his closet, which is filled with crazy-looking outfits, mostly Kenyan. He says he still shops in Gikomba, the biggest cloth market in Kenya.

He has also got loads of clothes by different Kenyan designers and some novelty pieces from all over the world.

Chimano’s style has certainly always been fierce and defiant. He reveals that clothes give him another avenue to express himself. His outfits definitely spark conversation, and he has some controversial pieces.

In the episode, Chimano also gives viewers a quick look into his shoe closet, which is “a proper mess”.

“I use fashion to express, provoke, and to evoke emotions” he says.

During the docu-series, Chimano also interacted with his sister Barbara M’mbaka for the first time in a TV show. Clearly, Chimano isn’t the only one in his family with a big personality – his sister, popularly known as The Duchess of Ikolomani, is a radio host at Spice FM.

We also find out that Bien took Chiki, his wife, to Mama Oliech’s to eat ugali and fish in their first date.

Originally from the UK, Chiki moved to Kenya on a whim with her best friends, to start afresh and follow their dreams. She met Bien at a concert but she didn’t know he was a celeb. A few weeks later, she saw him at a party and they got to talking. They exchanged numbers, and he asked her out.

She didn’t know a lot about Kenyan culture, and for her, the choice of venue was a little strange for her, but they had a connection almost immediately, and they’ve been together ever since. The two make a beautiful couple and do everything together. Even their friends agree that Bien and Chiki are soulmates.

Here’s the full video:-

