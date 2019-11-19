Saumu Mbuvi Narrates Win Against Domestic Violence, Past Experience With Ex Lover

Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Mbuvi has narrated her past experience with domestic violence with former lover, and the way to recovery.

Saumu, through her Instagram stated that she was in victory mode, celebrating the fight against domestic violence after gaining the courage to walk out of one and move on.

According to the young mom, she turned her past situation to a learning experience adding that she was still a young girl yet to experience what life has to offer.

“Today I can proudly say I honor my past for being my teacher , I was just a young girl with a wild heart and didn’t know who to turn to,every time I wanted to give up and say I had enough something in me couldn’t stop fighting ,fighting for a better Saumu, fighting for my future, fighting for what I deserve,” she wrote.



She added, “So many people tried to bring me down with words and my happiness was always their heartache ,people would find ways just to bring me down…but I new what God placed in me was so special and I know he is not yet done with me…life will always give you a chance, a chance for a new beginning,a Chance for the best version.”

Saumu has often been very vocal about her relationships, with the most recent one detailing how her baby daddy Ben Gatu allegedly battered her.

She additionally stated that it took a lot of courage to get out of the toxic relationship, however applauding herself for making the bold step.

She has been making headlines recently, after she was linked to dating Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip.

In another event, the Senator was roughed up while in a club with Saumu, and took days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before recovering.

