Pastor Ng’ang’a’s Sasa TV Shut Down for Six Months for Airing Inappropriate Content

The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) has shut down Pastor James Ng’ang’a’s Sasa TV for six months for airing inappropriate content.

Through a statement by CA Director General Ezra Chiloba, the decision was arrived at following investigations of content considered inappropriate aired on 3rd October 2021.

For instance, the Investigations established that the TV station violated provisions of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998, Broadcasting Regulations, 2009, the Programming Code, and Broadcasting License Conditions.

“The Communications Authority of Kenya has directed M/S Neno Evangelism Centre, a broadcaster operating as SASA TV, to stop airing live programming with immediate effect. This directive shall be observed for a period of six (6) months,” the statement reads in part.

Read: Media Council Threatens Punitive Action Against Pastor James Ng’ang’a’s Sasa TV Over “Obscenity”

Sasa TV has also been directed to ensure its employees/staff undergo mandatory trained, are qualified and accredited by the Media Council of Kenya.

Non-adherence to these directives, the CA says might attract further sanctions including the revocation of Sasa TV license.

The Communications Authority of Kenya has directed M/S Neno Evangelism Centre, a broadcaster operating as SASA TV, to stop airing live programming with immediate effect. This directive shall be observed for a period of six (6) months. — CA@20 (@CA_Kenya) December 4, 2021

This comes just a month after the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) threatened to take punitive actions against the TV station over obscenity.

Read Also: Sasa TV: A Defiant Pastor Ng’ang’a Responds to MCK after Punitive Action Threats

In a statement, MCK Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo said the station owned by Pastor James Ng’ang’a provided a platform and allowed the airing of offensive content on October 9, 2021.

“The Council notes that the media house in question breached clauses 5 (b) (c) on Accountability and 10 (1) on Obscenity, Taste and Tone in Reporting by allowing a presenter, Apostle James Maina Ng’ang’a in a live broadcast from “Jerusalem City Kenya” at 1024 hours where he uttered offensive and unprintable words on-air,” the statement read in part.

This was after a video went viral on social media with the controversial man of the cloth explaining how nurses should handle his body after his death.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...