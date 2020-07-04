in NEWS

Sarova Stanley Shuts Down Thorn Tree Cafe After Two Staffers Tested Positive For COVID-19

179 Views

Sarova Stanley Hotel has temporarily closed Thorn Tree Cafe after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the hotel management said that the two unnamed individuals are receiving treatment and are in stable condition.

Further, the establishment stated that the cafe has been disinfected and fumigated as is required by the ministry of health.

Consequently, the hotel has been shut down and will apply for another permit from the health ministry.

Sarova Stanley
Sarova Stanley Employees Contract COVID-19. |Courtesy

A week ago, the hotels managing director Jimi Kariuki announced the opening of the cafe and Flame Tree at Sarova Panafric.

This was after staying closed for close to three months after the government ordered shut restaurants to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

To combat the spread of the deadly virus, the hotel said it would employ the following protocols; frequently cleaned, sanitized and disinfected surfaceafter every guest use, linen-less tables in the restaurants, social distancing and spaced seating.

Sanitized tableware and glassware after every guest useQR coded and website menu availabilitycontactless payment options as well as guest signage reminders on safe hygiene practices, are also some of the laid down guidelines. 

Upon request, guests will be offered disposable cutlerymenus, paper serviettes, and condiments.

To minimize contact between the in-house guest and the waiting team, Sarova said they would incorporate digital inroom menus, contactless delivery – placement outside the room, and providing the option of disposable cutlery, crockery, and glassware.

Further, gloves and masks will be worn as standard during all room service deliveries.

In the kitchen area, the hotel noted that it had  enhanced already existing hygiene protocols such as reinforcement of food management safety systemstrong procedures on cleaning and sanitizing food contact surfaces, strong procedures on cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting non-food contact surfaces, and spaced-out work stations.

Kenya’s virus load is on the rise as 389 persons tested positive; the highest number in a single day.

Confirmed cases are at 7,577 with 2,236 recoveries and 159 fatalities.

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

