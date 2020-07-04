Sarova Stanley Shuts Down Thorn Tree Cafe After Two Staffers Tested Positive For COVID-19

Sarova Stanley Hotel has temporarily closed Thorn Tree Cafe after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the hotel management said that the two unnamed individuals are receiving treatment and are in stable condition.

Further, the establishment stated that the cafe has been disinfected and fumigated as is required by the ministry of health.

Consequently, the hotel has been shut down and will apply for another permit from the health ministry.

A week ago, the hotels managing director Jimi Kariuki announced the opening of the cafe and Flame Tree at Sarova Panafric.

This was after staying closed for close to three months after the government ordered shut restaurants to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

To combat the spread of the deadly virus, the hotel said it would employ the following protocols; frequently cleaned, sanitized and disinfected surfaces after every guest use, linen-less tables in the restaurants, social distancing and spaced seating.

Sanitized tableware and glassware after every guest use, QR coded and website menu availability, contactless payment options as well as guest signage reminders on safe hygiene practices, are also some of the laid down guidelines.

Upon request, guests will be offered disposable cutlery, menus, paper serviettes, and condiments.

To minimize contact between the in-house guest and the waiting team, Sarova said they would incorporate digital in–room menus, contactless delivery – placement outside the room, and providing the option of disposable cutlery, crockery, and glassware.

Further, gloves and masks will be worn as standard during all room service deliveries.

In the kitchen area, the hotel noted that it had enhanced already existing hygiene protocols such as reinforcement of food management safety system, strong procedures on cleaning and sanitizing food contact surfaces, strong procedures on cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting non-food contact surfaces, and spaced-out work stations.

Kenya’s virus load is on the rise as 389 persons tested positive; the highest number in a single day.

Confirmed cases are at 7,577 with 2,236 recoveries and 159 fatalities.

